Prince Hisahito to Attend New Year Public Greetings for First Time, Also Expected at New Year’s Celebration Ceremony

Prince Hisahito, the 19-year-old son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, for the first time will attend the Imperial family’s New Year public greetings, scheduled for Jan. 2 at the Imperial Palace, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The prince, a first-year student at the University of Tsukuba, has been engaged in official activities as an adult member of the Imperial family since his coming-of-age ceremony in September.

He also is expected attend for the first time an Imperial New Year’s celebration ceremony at the Imperial Palace on Jan. 1, in which the Emperor and Empress receive New Year’s greetings from other Imperial family members and the heads of the three branches of government.

The Emperor, Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko, as well as 11 other Imperial family members are expected to attend the New Year public greetings. They include the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, as well as Crown Prince Akishino and his family.