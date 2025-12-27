Crown Prince’s Family View Works on Children and War, Art at Museum in Tokyo Made During Wartime or Just After
15:49 JST, December 27, 2025
Crown Prince Akishino and his family on Friday visited the Itabashi Art Museum in Tokyo to view an exhibition of works depicting children created during wartime and immediately after the end of World War II.
The exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the war shows about 120 works such as paintings, sculptures and picture books. They include a painting depicting children seeing off their mother who is leaving for the front lines as a nurse.
Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, their second daughter Princess Kako and their son Prince Hisahito spent about an hour intently viewing each of the works at the municipal museum in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo.
According to a guide, Princess Kako said viewing the exhibition provided her with a good opportunity to think about children during wartime.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans