Crown Prince’s Family View Works on Children and War, Art at Museum in Tokyo Made During Wartime or Just After

From right, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, their second daughter Princess Kako and their son Prince Hisahito at the Itabashi Art Museum

Crown Prince Akishino and his family on Friday visited the Itabashi Art Museum in Tokyo to view an exhibition of works depicting children created during wartime and immediately after the end of World War II.

The exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the war shows about 120 works such as paintings, sculptures and picture books. They include a painting depicting children seeing off their mother who is leaving for the front lines as a nurse.

Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, their second daughter Princess Kako and their son Prince Hisahito spent about an hour intently viewing each of the works at the municipal museum in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo.

According to a guide, Princess Kako said viewing the exhibition provided her with a good opportunity to think about children during wartime.