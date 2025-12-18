Princess Aiko Hosts Diplomatic Guests from 16 Countries at Duck Netting Event in Saitama Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko releases a captured wild duck at Saitama Imperial Wild Duck Preserve in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, hosted a diplomatic delegation from 16 countries at an event to introduce them to the Imperial tradition of wild duck netting in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The princess arrived at Saitama Imperial Wild Duck Preserve in Koshigaya for the annual winter event before 10 a.m. and greeted in English the guests, many of them ambassadors to Japan.

Princess Aiko then netted ducks with the guests. When the princess tried to release the captured wild ducks, the first bird lay on the ground instead of flying away, causing some trouble for her. But the guests applauded when another wild duck safely flew away.