Japan’s Princess Aiko Attends Ceremony for Chiba University’s School of Nursing

Jiji Press

Princess Aiko speaks during a ceremony at Chiba University’s School of Nursing in Chiba City on Sunday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Princess Aiko on Sunday attended a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the founding of Chiba University’s School of Nursing.

“I hope that you will continue to thrive while supporting people, and that you will dedicate your efforts to the further advancement of nursing and nursing science,” said the princess, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, in her speech at the ceremony held at the university in Chiba City.

She also reflected on her visit in May to areas affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January 2024, noting that focusing efforts on nursing and disaster victim support during emergencies is becoming increasingly important.

Chiba University is the country’s only national university with a nursing department. Some 400 people, including students and university staff, attended the ceremony.