Yomiuri Survey Finds 69% ‘Favor’ Female Emperor, While 68% ‘Worried’ About Stable Succession

The Japan News

Yomiuri Shimbun building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

A recent Yomiuri Shimbun survey found that 69% of respondents were in favor of revising the Imperial House Law, which specifies the procedures for succession to the throne, to allow a female emperor.

Twenty-four percent said they were undecided, while 7% said they opposed to the idea.

The survey also found that 68% were worried that it may become difficult to ensure a stable Imperial succession in the future, exceeding the 31% who were not worried.

The Yomiuri Shimbun has conducted similar surveys in 2018, 2020 and 2022. In the 2022 survey, 70% favored a female emperor, while 24% were undecided and 6% were opposed.

Currently, the Imperial family has 16 members, with three eligible to succeed to the throne: Crown Prince Akishino, 60, his son Prince Hisahito, 19, and Prince Hitachi, 90, the brother of the Emperor Emeritus.

Japan has only ever had emperors connected to the Imperial lineage through their paternal bloodline. When asked whether it would be better to maintain the paternal line or allow succession by descendants from the maternal line, 64% said they would prefer to allow female lineage, far outstripping the 13% who preferred to maintain the male lineage. Twenty-two percent said they were undecided.

By gender, women were more positive about both a female emperor and an emperor who ascends to the throne via the maternal line.

The ruling and opposition parties have been discussing measures to secure the number of Imperial family members under the heads of both chambers of the Diet. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said the Diet should reach a conclusion on measures to ensure a stable Imperial succession and secure Imperial Family members, while 31% thought otherwise.

In May, The Yomiuri Shimbun compiled a set of proposals for a stable Imperial succession, presenting measures under four pillars: Prioritize continuation of the Imperial line; maintain the emperor as a symbol of the state; establish Imperial family branches headed by women; and enable husbands and children to become Imperial family members.

The survey was conducted via mail from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31 on 3,000 eligible voters nationwide, with 67% responding.