Japan’s Empress Turns 62, Reaffirms Pledge to Peace

The Empress talks to the Emperor ahead of her 62 year-old birthday, holding a photograph from their visit to Mongolia in July, at the Imperial Place in Tokyo on Dec. 3.

The Empress turned 62 on Tuesday and reaffirmed her pledge to peace, with this year marking 80 years since the end of the World War II.

In a statement released through the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress shared her thoughts.

This year, the Imperial couple visited Iwoto Island in Ogasawara, Tokyo, and Okinawa Prefecture, where fierce battles took place, as well as Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the two cities devastated by atomic bombings, to mourn the war victims.

“I was reminded once again of a time in history when people had no choice but to endure hardship. I felt it is important for those who did not experience the war to learn [about it] and pass on [these lessons] to future generations,” she said.

She stressed “we should not forget” the fact that the Japan’s peace has been maintained through the efforts of many. She also added that this year made her feel the important of protecting peace even more deeply.

Referring to ongoing wars and conflicts around the world, she emphasized the importance of dialogue and of understanding each other’s positions in order to build a more tolerant society and more peaceful world.

During their official visit to Mongolia in July, the Emperor and the Empress offered flowers at the cenotaph for Japanese nationals who died in the country during postwar internment. They also attended the opening ceremony of Naadam, the country’s largest sporting festival. She described the visit as “deeply memorable.”

This year she had nine official visits to regional areas, the highest in the Reiwa era. In January, she attended the 30th anniversary ceremony for the Great Hanshin Earthquake in Kobe. She also visited the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo twice: Once for the opening ceremony in April, and again in October.

Next year marks 15th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and 10th anniversary of the Kumamoto Earthquake. In the statement, she said, “I want to spend my days keeping the victims in my thoughts.”

Meanwhile, a group of doctors from the agency said the treatment for her adjustment disorder was ongoing. They reported a similar situation to last year, saying, “She still experiences fluctuations in her condition, and fatigue can linger after a series of episodes.”