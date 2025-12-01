Japan’s Princess Aiko Turns 24, Expands Scope of Official Activities

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Princess Aiko poses for a photo at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Nov. 7.

Princess Aiko, the only daughter of the Emperor and the Empress, turned 24 on Monday.

With this year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the princess joined the Emperor and the Empress on visits to Okinawa Prefecture, where a fierce ground battle took place during the war, and the atomic-bombed city of Nagasaki.

The princess also traveled to Laos, her first official visit to a foreign country, thereby expanding the base of her activities.

During her first visits to Okinawa Prefecture in June and Nagasaki in September, Princess Aiko met and talked with bereaved family members of the war dead and sympathized with their hardships during and after the war. She appears to have reaffirmed her wish for peace after hearing the words of people from her own generation and those of people who experienced the war and are now passing on their stories.

The princess traveled to Laos in November. She paid a courtesy call on Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith and attended a luncheon at which she wished for the further development of friendly bilateral ties.

“I would be happy if I can help hold up one end of the bridge between Japan and Laos,” Princess Aiko said. Before traveling to the country, the princess learned words of greeting in Laotian from a specialist and used them at the luncheon and other occasions.

The princess’ official duties in Japan have included attending the opening ceremony of the World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine’s congress in Tokyo in May. She gave an address at the event, another first in her official duties.

Also that month, the princess went to Ishikawa Prefecture to observe reconstruction efforts from the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. This was her first visit to an area hit by a disaster.

This is the second year for the princess to work at the Japanese Red Cross Society’s department for training and promoting volunteers in Tokyo. She is a full-time contract employee, and her duties include editing an information bulletin.

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Mimi, a female calico kitten that came to live with the Imperial family in August

“Through her official duties, the princess has learned many things from medical workers and volunteers, and she’s willing to make the most of them for her work [at the Japanese Red Cross Society]. Her days are very busy but fruitful,” said an aide of the princess.

The princess’ cat Mii sadly died last summer, but this summer she welcomed a 4-month-old female calico kitten, apparently a rescue cat, which has been named Mimi.

On weekends, the princess is said to spend peaceful time with her pet animals.