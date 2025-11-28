Japan’s Prince Hitachi, Brother of Emperor Emeritus, Turns 90

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Prince and Princess Hitachi pose for a photo with their dog Fukuhime, at their residence in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Nov. 5.

Prince Hitachi, the younger brother of the Emperor Emeritus and uncle of the Emperor, turned 90 on Friday.

The prince and his wife, Princess Hanako, 85, now spend their days in peace at their residence in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, together with their dog Fukuhime.

The prince is younger than the Emperor Emeritus by two years. In September, the prince carried out his official duties by meeting new members of the Imperial guards at his residence. Over the past year, he also visited the Emperor Emeritus and the Empress Emerita at their residence in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on their birthdays.

The prince has not been attending public events since March 2024, when he went to an event held by the Japan Institute of Invention and Innovation, for which he serves as president.

“The prince made the decision after turning 88 two years ago, in consideration of the strain on his body,” an official at the Imperial Household Agency said.

The prince uses a wheelchair but continues to do gait training and exercise at his residence twice a week and at the hospital three times a month, with the help of a physical therapist.

The prince and princess’ dog, a miniature dachshund, was named Fukuhime (Princess Good Fortune) by the princess in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way of wishing for good fortune. The prince walks the dog in the garden of his residence.

Recently, the prince watched Major League Baseball games featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and looked very happy to see outstanding performances by three Japanese baseball players, including Shohei Ohtani, according to the agency.