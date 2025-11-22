Japan’s Princess Aiko Returns From Laos, Expresses Thanks for Warm Hospitality
14:46 JST, November 22, 2025
Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and the Empress, has returned home from her first official overseas visit to Laos. She arrived at Narita Airport on a commercial flight on Saturday.
“Thanks to Laotian people’s warm personalities and thoughtfulness, it became a fulfilling and unforgettable visit,” she said in a written statement released after her return.
The princess arrived in the Southeast Asian country on Monday. She received the same level of hospitality accorded heads of state. As this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos, she made a courtesy call to Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith and was invited to a banquet hosted by Laotian Vice President Pany Yathotou.
The princess said in the statement that she had received heartfelt hospitality.
During the visit, she visited a combined junior and senior high school with Japanese language classes, a martial arts center where a member of the Japan International Cooperation Agency teaches judo, and a children’s hospital operated in part by a Japanese nonprofit organization.
“I would be pleased if my visit will help further broaden the exchanges between Japan and Laos in the future,” she wrote in the statement.
At the end of the statement, she touched on efforts to promote international goodwill by the Emperor Emeritus and the Empress Emerita as well as the Emperor and the Empress.
“I renewed my determination to pass on the steps taken by members of the Imperial family, and I sincerely hope that ties of friendship between Japan and Laos will develop,” she wrote.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, Logistics, Materials Continue to Be Passed on to Customers
-
Nikkei Index Tops 50,000 in Historic 1st, Propelled by AI, Semiconductor Stocks
-
Plan for major Japanese Investment in U.S. Released ; Will Span Sectors Including Energy and AI
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character