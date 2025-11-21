Hot word :

Princess Aiko Visits Historic Laotian City of Luang Prabang; Tours National Museum, Wat Xieng Thong Temple

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Aiko arrives at Wat Xieng Thong in Luang Prabang, Laos, on Thursday.

By Takaya Toda / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

14:27 JST, November 21, 2025

VIENTIANE — Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and the Empress, made a day trip to the old city of Luang Prabang, a World Heritage site in northern Laos, on Thursday, as part of her visit to the country.

The princess departed Vientiane on a special train in the morning and changed into traditional Laotian clothing before visiting the Luang Prabang National Museum, which is housed in a former palace dating from when the country was a monarchy. She also went to Wat Xieng Thong, a temple with a deep connection to the former Laotian royal family.

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Aiko tours the interior of the temple on Thursday.

During a luncheon hosted by the secretary of the province where Luang Prabang is located, the princess spoke about the Emperor’s visit to the city in 2012, when he was the crown prince. She said that her father had been impressed with the country’s traditions and the kindness of local people.

“I, too, would feel happy if I can help hold up one end of the bridge between Japan and Laos,” the princess said.

After visiting a children’s hospital co-operated by a Tokyo-based nonprofit organization, the princess went to Tat Kuangsi, a scenic waterfall that has been hailed as the most beautiful place in Laos. She returned to Vientiane in the evening.

