Princess Aiko Pays Courtesy Call to Laos President

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko pays a courtesy call on Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith at the presidential palace in Vientiane on Tuesday.

VIENTIANE (Jiji Press) — Princess Aiko, currently on an official visit to Laos, paid a courtesy call to Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith at the presidential office in Vientiane on Tuesday.

This was part of the official events to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos. Princess Aiko, daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended the event wearing a traditional Lao dress presented by the Laotian side.

The president expressed hope for the continued development of friendship between the two countries. Princess Aiko said that she is very happy that Laotian people have treated her very warmly and that she met with the president in person.

The princess also met with Vice President Pany Yathotou and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone separately. She delivered a message from her parents to the president, the vice president and the prime minister.

Princess Aiko then changed into a kimono and attended a banquet hosted by the vice president at a hotel in Vientiane. Following a welcome speech by the vice president, the princess said she is pleased that Japan and Laos have built the history of friendship and cooperation over many years.

Earlier on Tuesday, Princess Aiko visited the Pha That Luang golden stupa in the most prestigious Buddhist temple in Vientiane.

The princess was greeted with music and dancing from local people. She responded by putting her hands together and smiling, and offered flowers and candles in front of Buddha statues.