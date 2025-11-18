Japan’s Princess Aiko Receives Warm Welcome in Laos on 1st Official Overseas Trip

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko receives a bouquet of flowers on arrival at a Vientiane hotel, at which she will stay, on Monday evening.

VIENTIANE — Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, flew to Laos on Monday as this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos.

This is the princess’ first official overseas visit.

She departed on a commercial flight from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and arrived in Vientiane on Monday evening after a layover in Thailand.

The princess is receiving the same level of hospitality reserved for heads of state. She is to make a courtesy call to Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith and attend a banquet hosted by Laotian Vice President Pany Yathotou on Tuesday. Princess Aiko is scheduled to visit a facility that informs people about damage from unexploded ordnance in Laos on Wednesday and visit the old city of Luang Prabang, a World Heritage site, on Thursday. She will have opportunities to meet residents as well and return to Japan on Saturday.

The princess arrived at a hotel in Vientiane on Monday evening and received a warm welcome by women wearing native Laotian dresses performing a traditional dance. The princess watched the performance with a smile.

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko is greeted with a welcome dance at a hotel in Vientiane on Monday evening.

Studying Laotian history

In late October, Princess Aiko received a lecture from Prof. Yoko Kikuchi of Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, who is well-versed in the modern history of Laos. The princess learned about its history and the damage the country experienced during the Vietnam War.

Since the Lan Xang unified kingdom was established in the 14th century, numerous countries have attacked Laos, including Vietnam, Thailand and France. Toward the end of the Pacific War, the Japanese Imperial Army invaded the country. During the Vietnam War and the Laotian civil war, U.S. troops conducted air raids on Laos, mainly in areas along its border.

According to Kikuchi, Princess Aiko avidly asked her questions, such as the extent of the damage caused by the air raids. When the Empress, who accompanied her daughter to the lecture, commented that the history of Laos has been very turbulent, the princess apparently nodded deeply.