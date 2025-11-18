Hot word :

Princess Kako Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Visit to Deaflympics Square

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Kako delivers a sign language greeting at the Japanese Deaflympics team’s ceremony on Nov. 14.

12:37 JST, November 18, 2025

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Imperial Household Agency announced Tuesday.

Due to the diagnosis, the princess has had to cancel her public activities, including a visit to the Deaflympics Square, the base facility for the Tokyo Deaflympics, that was set to take place on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the princess began experiencing a sore throat on Sunday evening. She was tested for the virus the following day, but the result came back negative. On Tuesday morning, she developed a fever of around 38 C, and the virus was confirmed after another test. She will rest until Friday.

