Emperor and Empress Attend Marine Festival
15:25 JST, November 9, 2025
SHIMA, Mie — The Emperor and Empress attended the 44th annual national Festival of Celebration for Maritime Resources in Shima, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.In his address at the ceremony, the Emperor referred to his childhood memories of visiting the prefecture and observing ama female divers at work and pearl processing.”I hope that your activities to create a bountiful ocean will continue to be supported by many people and develop further,” he said.
