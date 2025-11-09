Emperor, Empress Greeted by Sea Otters in Mie Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress observe the feeding of sea otters at the Toba Aquarium in Toba City, Mie Prefecture, on Saturday.

TSU — The Emperor and Empress visited an aquarium in Toba, Mie Prefecture, on Saturday as part of their two-day visit to the prefecture to attend an annual convention to promote the fishing industry.

At the Toba Aquarium, the Imperial couple observed the feeding of some internationally protected species such as sea otters and dugongs, and were also briefed on the ushimotsugo, a freshwater fish that inhabits the prefecture and is on the Environment Ministry’s red list.

The Emperor and Empress then moved on to a hotel in Shima, where a ceremony for the convention was set to be held on Sunday. They talked to some elementary and junior high school students who had created award-winning paintings and calligraphic works to promote the event, as well as people working in the fishing industry with expertise in marine environment and resource management.

The Imperial couple were scheduled to attend the ceremony Sunday before returning to Tokyo in the evening.