Crown Prince Akishino to be Honorary President of Green Expo 2027
17:04 JST, November 3, 2025
Crown Prince Akishino will assume the role of Honorary President for the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama to be held in Yokohama from March to September 2027, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.
His term will run from Tuesday to the expo’s closing on Sept. 26, 2027.
