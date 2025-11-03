Hot word :

Crown Prince Akishino to be Honorary President of Green Expo 2027

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Crown Prince Akishino, center

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:04 JST, November 3, 2025

Crown Prince Akishino will assume the role of Honorary President for the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama to be held in Yokohama from March to September 2027, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

His term will run from Tuesday to the expo’s closing on Sept. 26, 2027.

