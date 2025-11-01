Princess Kako Visits Shoso-in-Related Exhibition at Ueno Royal Museum, Tokyo
13:10 JST, November 1, 2025
Princess Kako, daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited the “Shosoin The Show” exhibition at the Ueno Royal Museum in Ueno, Tokyo, on Friday.
The exhibition uses the latest digital technology to explore the treasures of Shoso-in, a treasure repository in Nara.
The princess watched a video of the treasures created from high-definition 3D digital data with great interest. She also toured the exhibition space and looked at panels with a variety of motifs on them, including animals, flowers and designs, which are found on the treasures.
The princess commented to a person showing her around, “[The motifs] give off a different impression when put on a panel.”
The exhibition will run through Nov. 9.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Train Collision, Derailment Leads to Partial Suspension on Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line; Length of Suspension Remains Unclear (UPDATE 1)
-
Typhoon Nakri to Approach Japan Over the Weekend; Will Near Okinawa, Daito Islands from Friday-Saturday
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation