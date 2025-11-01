Princess Kako Visits Shoso-in-Related Exhibition at Ueno Royal Museum, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako views the “Shosoin The Show” exhibition in Tokyo on Friday.

Princess Kako, daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited the “Shosoin The Show” exhibition at the Ueno Royal Museum in Ueno, Tokyo, on Friday.

The exhibition uses the latest digital technology to explore the treasures of Shoso-in, a treasure repository in Nara.

The princess watched a video of the treasures created from high-definition 3D digital data with great interest. She also toured the exhibition space and looked at panels with a variety of motifs on them, including animals, flowers and designs, which are found on the treasures.

The princess commented to a person showing her around, “[The motifs] give off a different impression when put on a panel.”

The exhibition will run through Nov. 9.