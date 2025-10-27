Hot word :

Emperor Greets Trump Saying ‘Wonderful to See You Again’

Pool Photo via AP
The Emperor and U.S. President Donald Trump pose for a photo during their meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.

19:39 JST, October 27, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Japan on Monday, in his first visit to the country since returning to the White House.

Trump met with the Emperor at the Imperial Palace on Monday evening.

The Emperor welcomed the president at the palace, saying, “It’s wonderful to see you again,” and Trump answered, “Thank you very much.” They spoke for about 30 minutes. It was their first meeting since May 2019.

