Prince Hisahito Absent from University Due to Flu Infection

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prince Hisahito attends the entrance ceremony for the University of Tsukuba in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, in April.

Jiji Press

15:06 JST, October 24, 2025

The prince had a fever and left his university early on Monday, and was diagnosed with the flu on Tuesday. He has since been resting at the Akasaka Estate.

The prince’s fever has subsided.

