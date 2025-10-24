Prince Hisahito Absent from University Due to Flu Infection
Jiji Press
15:06 JST, October 24, 2025
The prince had a fever and left his university early on Monday, and was diagnosed with the flu on Tuesday. He has since been resting at the Akasaka Estate.
The prince’s fever has subsided.
