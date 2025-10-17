Princess Aiko to Make Official Visit to Laos in November, Her 1st Official Visit Abroad
15:34 JST, October 17, 2025
Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, will make an official visit to Laos in late November in what is to be her first official visit abroad.
The Cabinet approved the plan on Friday.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos, and the invitation was extended by the Laotian government.
According to the Imperial Household Agency, Princess Aiko will depart from Haneda Airport on a commercial flight on Nov. 17 and arrive in Vientiane via Thailand.
On Nov. 18, the princess will meet with President Thongloun Sisoulith, and on Nov. 19 she will visit a Japanese language education site for Laotian young people.
During her stay she will also visit the ancient city of Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
