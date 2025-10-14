Japan’s Emperor Met with Dignitaries from 28 Countries During 6-Month Period of Expo 2025
14:55 JST, October 14, 2025
The Emperor deepened friendship and goodwill with dignitaries and royal family members visiting Japan for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo by inviting them to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.
Beginning with an Omani royal family member on April 9, the Emperor had meetings in the Imperial Residence with guests from a total of 21 countries over the six-month Expo period, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
The Empress and Princess Aiko, the couple’s daughter, joined the Emperor for dinner, or tea, with members of the royal families of seven countries with whom they have close ties, including Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.
In all the meetings, the Emperor expressed his gratitude to his guests for their visits to the Expo, according to an aide.
The Emperor spoke on a wide range of topics with the guests, such as environmental issues and maintaining peace, which many countries face.
During his meeting with the captains regent of San Marino, the Emperor shared memories from his visit to the country on the Italian Peninsula by showing them photographs he had taken there.
“The Expo served as a meaningful opportunity because the Emperor was able to cultivate deeper ties with dignitaries from countries where it would be difficult for him to visit,” said a senior official of the agency.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
‘September Says’ an Observation of Subtly Balanced, Close Family Ties Going Awry