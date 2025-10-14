Japan’s Emperor Met with Dignitaries from 28 Countries During 6-Month Period of Expo 2025

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Emperor shakes hands with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands in the Imperial Palace on May 22.

The Emperor deepened friendship and goodwill with dignitaries and royal family members visiting Japan for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo by inviting them to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Beginning with an Omani royal family member on April 9, the Emperor had meetings in the Imperial Residence with guests from a total of 21 countries over the six-month Expo period, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The Empress and Princess Aiko, the couple’s daughter, joined the Emperor for dinner, or tea, with members of the royal families of seven countries with whom they have close ties, including Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

In all the meetings, the Emperor expressed his gratitude to his guests for their visits to the Expo, according to an aide.

The Emperor spoke on a wide range of topics with the guests, such as environmental issues and maintaining peace, which many countries face.

During his meeting with the captains regent of San Marino, the Emperor shared memories from his visit to the country on the Italian Peninsula by showing them photographs he had taken there.

“The Expo served as a meaningful opportunity because the Emperor was able to cultivate deeper ties with dignitaries from countries where it would be difficult for him to visit,” said a senior official of the agency.