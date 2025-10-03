Princesses Kiko, Kako Visit Leprosy Sanatorium in Takamatsu Where Over 2,000 Have Died
14:55 JST, October 3, 2025
Crown Princess Kiko and her daughter Princess Kako paid their respects at a memorial for patients at a leprosy sanatorium in Takamatsu on Friday.
Crown Princess Kiko, the wife of Crown Prince Akishino, and their daughter visited the National Sanatorium Oshimaseishoen on Oshima Island during their visit to Kagawa Prefecture.
Since its opening in 1909, 2,171 residents have died at the facility.
The two arrived at the facility around 8:30 a.m. After offering bouquets of white chrysanthemums and other flowers at the columbarium on the island’s high ground, they bowed deeply before an adjacent monument.
They then spoke with about 25 elderly residents, telling them to take care of themselves as the weather gets cooler.
