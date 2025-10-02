Japan’s Princess Aiko Tests Positive for COVID-19

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Imperial Household Agency

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Princess Aiko has tested positive for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The daughter of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako underwent testing after reporting a fever of about 38.5 degrees Celsius and throat pain at noon Tuesday, according to the agency.

The princess will cancel her scheduled trip to Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, from Sunday for the Japan Games, a major national sports event. She will remain isolated in her room at the Imperial Palace until Sunday.

Although the Emperor and the Empress have no symptoms of COVID-19, they will undergo testing if necessary, as they are scheduled to visit the western prefectures of Kyoto and Osaka from Saturday.