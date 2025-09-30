Japanese Princess Akiko to Become Head of Mikasa Family

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Princess Akiko

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)—The Japanese Imperial House Economy Council on Tuesday decided that Princess Akiko, 43, will become head of the Mikasa family, a position that had been held by her late grandmother, Princess Yuriko, who passed away in November 2024.

Princess Yuriko was great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito.

In a meeting held at the Imperial Household Agency, the council, chaired by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also decided that Princess Nobuko, 70, the widow of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa and mother of Princess Akiko, will become independent as head of a new branch of the Imperial Family.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Princess Nobuko

The council recognized that Princess Nobuko and Princess Akiko will be maintaining independent livelihoods. Based on provisions of the Imperial House Economy Law, annual Imperial Family expenses for Princess Nobuko will increase to ¥30.5 million from ¥15.25 million and those for Princess Akiko will rise to ¥10,675,000 from ¥6,405,000 .

Their expenses for this fiscal year will be paid on a monthly basis, with the increases taking effect starting with the September payment.

Princess Yoko, 41, sister of Princess Akiko, will continue to belong to the Mikasa family. She will live with her sister at the East Residence of Prince Mikasa located in the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

Princess Nobuko will continue to live at an annex building of the Imperial Household Agency in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward. As this building is currently under renovation work, she is now residing temporarily at the Takanawa Imperial Residence in Minato Ward.

The agency said that the council’s latest decisions reflected discussions within the Mikasa family.

According to the agency, it is the first time since the country’s Meiji era (1868-1912) for a princess who is a great-granddaughter of an emperor to become head of a branch of the Imperial Family.

The creation of a new branch to be headed by Princess Nobuko will increase the number of branch families from the current four—the Akishino, Mikasa, Hitachi and Takamado families—to five.

The establishment of a new branch of the Imperial Family is the first since the creation of the Akishino family in 1990.