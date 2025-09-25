Japan’s Prince Hisahito Goes to Osaka Expo, Looks at Grand Ring Surrounding Venue (Update 1)
13:02 JST, September 25, 2025 (updated at 17:35 JST, Sep. 25)
OSAKA — Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, went to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo and saw the Grand Ring on Thursday morning.
The prince arrived at the venue at around 8 a.m., and an official explained the ring’s structure before they ascended to the upper promenade to see the view.
When Prince Hisahito learned that the site is about 155 hectares, he said, “That’s larger than the Imperial Palace.”
The Imperial Palace is about 115 hectares.
