Crown Princess Kiko Turns 59

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Crown Princess Kiko is seen at Crown Prince Akishino’s residence in Motoakasaka, Tokyo, on Aug. 22.

Crown Princess Kiko, wife of Crown Prince Akishino, turned 59 years old on Thursday and responded to questions from the media in writing.

Regarding her eldest son, Prince Hisahito, 19, she said, “I hope that he will value each and every duty as an adult member of the Imperial family, fulfill his role properly and walk his own path.”

The prince is a first-year student at the University of Tsukuba and recently completed his coming-of-age ceremony, which was held for the first time in 40 years for a male Imperial family member. He prepared for the ceremony by seeking advice from his parents and experts. Crown Princess Kiko said she was deeply moved by the fact that the traditions of the Imperial household had been passed down from Crown Prince Akishino.

Prince Hisahito divides his time between two residences: Crown Prince Akishino’s residence in Minato Ward, Tokyo, and an apartment complex in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture. He reportedly uses vegetables grown in the residence garden to cook for himself. Crown Princess Kiko noted, “I feel his growth” in his resourcefulness.

Prince Hisahito obtained his driver’s license this spring. He occasionally drives the mustard-yellow Volkswagen Beetle that Crown Prince Akishino has cherished since his university days. Crown Prince Akishino reportedly sits in the passenger seat from time to time.

Over the past year, in commemoration of the end of World War II, Crown Princess Kiko made 20 regional visits, including two trips to Hiroshima. She privately visited a library in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, and held an event for children affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Regarding the marriage and future of her second daughter, Princess Kako, 30, she wrote, “I sincerely wish for her to live in a way that suits her and to find happiness.”

At the end of her written response, she touched on the birth of her grandchild, who was born to her eldest daughter, Mako Komuro, 33. “The entire family is overjoyed. We hope she will visit Japan at a good time,” she wrote.