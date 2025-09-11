Prince Hisahito Toasts with Guests at Luncheon Celebrating Coming-Of-Age; Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Among Attendees
12:39 JST, September 11, 2025
A luncheon celebrating the coming-of-age of Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, was held Wednesday at the Meiji Kinenkan in Minato Ward, Tokyo.
The luncheon was hosted by the Imperial couple and attended by their second daughter, Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito.
Crown Prince Akishino addressed the 32 guests, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, stating, “I hope he will fulfill his duties as an adult member of the Imperial family.”
A toast was then made, and Prince Hisahito had a non-alcoholic wine.
Kimiko Murofushi, who was president of Ochanomizu University while Prince Hisahito attended its affiliated elementary and junior high schools, was also invited.
When she told Prince Hisahito that she hoped he would continue his studies as a lifelong emotional anchor, Prince Hisahito reportedly replied: “I have only just arrived at the entrance. I want to think about what I will do in the future while I study.”
The coming-of-age ceremony-related events concluded that day. On Sept. 16, Prince Hisahito will watch the World Athletics Championships at the Japan National Stadium in Shinjuku Ward with Princess Kako.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
-
Two Firefighters Killed in Osaka Fire Believed to Have Suffocated Just 10 Minutes After Arriving at Building
-
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Delivers Opening Remarks at TICAD 9, Calls for ‘Co-Creation of Innovative Solutions’
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years