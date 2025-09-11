Prince Hisahito Toasts with Guests at Luncheon Celebrating Coming-Of-Age; Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Among Attendees

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prince Hisahito raises his glass for a toast at a luncheon held in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

A luncheon celebrating the coming-of-age of Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, was held Wednesday at the Meiji Kinenkan in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The luncheon was hosted by the Imperial couple and attended by their second daughter, Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito.

Crown Prince Akishino addressed the 32 guests, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, stating, “I hope he will fulfill his duties as an adult member of the Imperial family.”

A toast was then made, and Prince Hisahito had a non-alcoholic wine.

Kimiko Murofushi, who was president of Ochanomizu University while Prince Hisahito attended its affiliated elementary and junior high schools, was also invited.

When she told Prince Hisahito that she hoped he would continue his studies as a lifelong emotional anchor, Prince Hisahito reportedly replied: “I have only just arrived at the entrance. I want to think about what I will do in the future while I study.”

The coming-of-age ceremony-related events concluded that day. On Sept. 16, Prince Hisahito will watch the World Athletics Championships at the Japan National Stadium in Shinjuku Ward with Princess Kako.