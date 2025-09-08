Hot word :

Japan’s Prince Hisahito Visits Ise Shrine to Report Completion of Coming-of-Age Ceremony

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prince Hisahito walks through the precinct of Ise Jingu’s Geku shrine in Ise, Mie Prefecture, on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:00 JST, September 8, 2025

Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited the Ise Jingu shrine complex in Ise, Mie Prefecture, on Monday, to report that he had completed his coming-of-age ceremony.

The prince’s visit to the shrines was his first since October 2022, when he was a first-year high school student.

Under the blue sky, the prince first worshipped at the Geku shrine in the complex shortly after 8 a.m., wearing a swallow-tailed suit. He then moved to the Naiku shrine, which enshrines Amaterasu Omikami, the mythical ancestor of the Imperial family. The prince slowly walked along the approach to the shrine, looking straight ahead. Then he offered a tamagushi ritual offering on the altar and prayed.

The prince was to travel to Kashihara, Nara Prefecture on Monday afternoon to offer a prayer at the mausoleum of Emperor Jimmu, the mythical first emperor, before flying back to Tokyo.

