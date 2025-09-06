Prince Hisahito Attends Coming-of-age Ceremony, Wears Traditional Attire for Ritual
12:02 JST, September 6, 2025
The coming-of-age ceremony for Prince Hisahito, son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, was held on Saturday at the Imperial Palace. During the ceremony, Prince Hisahito attended the Kakan-no-Gi crown-wearing ritual, wearing traditional attire for an underage Imperial Family member.
