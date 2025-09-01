Princess Kako Addresses Audience in Sign Language at Speech Contest; Says November’s Tokyo Deaflympics Will Be ‘Wonderful Opportunity’

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako delivers a speech in sign language in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, delivered an address in sign language at a national sign language speech contest for high school students in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Sunday’s event, the 42nd edition of this contest, was organized by entities including the Japanese Federation of the Deaf, which Princess Kako works for.

The princess said in sign language that the Tokyo Deaflympics, to be held in November, “will be a wonderful opportunity to experience sign languages and diverse cultures while watching the athletes’ performances.”

November’s games will mark the first time that the Deaflympics — an international sports event for people with hearing impairments — has been held in Japan.