Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Imperial Family

Japan’s Imperial Household Agency Begins Posting About Branches of Imperial Family on Instagram

From the Imperial Household Agency’s official Instagram account
The Imperial Household Agency’s official Instagram in April 2024

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:06 JST, August 19, 2025

The Imperial Household Agency began posting about the Imperial family branches of Akishino, Hitachi, Mikasa and Takamado on its official Instagram account on Monday.

Previous posts primarily focused on the official duties of the Emperor and Empress, aiming to have the public better understand the Imperial family members’ personalities and duties.

The agency launched the Instagram account in April last year and has gained about 2.06 million followers.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, it plans to post information related to the Imperial family branches about once a month. Posts related to the official duties of Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, will also be shared.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Imperial Family Page

Imperial Family Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING