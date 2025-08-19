Japan’s Imperial Household Agency Begins Posting About Branches of Imperial Family on Instagram
13:06 JST, August 19, 2025
The Imperial Household Agency began posting about the Imperial family branches of Akishino, Hitachi, Mikasa and Takamado on its official Instagram account on Monday.
Previous posts primarily focused on the official duties of the Emperor and Empress, aiming to have the public better understand the Imperial family members’ personalities and duties.
The agency launched the Instagram account in April last year and has gained about 2.06 million followers.
According to the Imperial Household Agency, it plans to post information related to the Imperial family branches about once a month. Posts related to the official duties of Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, will also be shared.
