Japan’s Crown Princess Kiko, Princess Kako Visit Atomic Bomb Monument; Mother, Daughter Speak with A-Bomb Survivors at Hiroshima Nursing Home
6:00 JST, August 13, 2025
HIROSHIMA — Crown Princess Kiko and her second daughter Princess Kako placed flowers at the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb in Peace Memorial Park in Naka Ward, Hiroshima, on Monday.
They took turns holding each other’s umbrellas and bowed in front of the cenotaph before placing the bouquets. This was Princess Kako’s first visit since November 2002.
The two toured the Children’s Peace Monument within the park and the nearby exhibition booth featuring origami paper cranes.
The two then visited Funairi Mutsumi-en, a nursing home for atomic bomb survivors, and spoke with the residents. Crown Princess Kiko and Princess Kako held origami made by the residents and told them to take care of themselves amid the summer heat.
