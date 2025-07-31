Crown Prince, Family Meet Child Reporters From Okinawa;Emperor Emeritus Was First to Hold Such Meetings

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Crown Prince Akishino, second from left, Prince Hisahito, right, talk with child reporters at the East residence in the Moto-Akasaka district of Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Elementary and junior high school students from Okinawa Prefecture experienced work as journalists when they met with Crown Prince Akishino and his family for 30 minutes in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The interaction at the East residence in the Moto-Akasaka district of Minato Ward was the latest in a series of such events that was initiated by the Emperor Emeritus when he was the crown prince. The tradition has been passed down to the Emperor and Empress, and then to Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Princess Kako talks with child reporters at the East residence in the Moto-Akasaka district of Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Princess Kako, their second daughter, attended for the first time, while their son Prince Hisahito attended for the second time since 2019. The family members spoke with groups of the children, who are known as “mame kisha,” or child reporters.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Crown Prince Akishino said at the beginning of the meeting, “I hope you will use this opportunity to broaden your knowledge and experience.”