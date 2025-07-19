Japanese Imperial Family Spends Time at Nasu Villa in Tochigi Prefecture for Vacation

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor, center, the Empress, left, and Princess Aiko stroll around the premises of the Nasu Imperial Villa in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, on Friday evening.

NASU, Tochigi — The Emperor, the Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko arrived at the Nasu Imperial Villa in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, for vacation on Friday evening.

Dressed in kariyushi wear (traditional Okinawan clothes), the Imperial family, took a walk around the premises. The Emperor told reporters, “I hope we are able to relax in the rich natural environment.” The Empress added, “The air is cool and refreshing.”

It is the first time for Princess Aiko to visit Nasu in July since she was four years old. “I hope I can find various interesting things here,” she said.

The family is scheduled to stay until around the end of this month.