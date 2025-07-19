Japanese Imperial Family Spends Time at Nasu Villa in Tochigi Prefecture for Vacation
17:01 JST, July 19, 2025
NASU, Tochigi — The Emperor, the Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko arrived at the Nasu Imperial Villa in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, for vacation on Friday evening.
Dressed in kariyushi wear (traditional Okinawan clothes), the Imperial family, took a walk around the premises. The Emperor told reporters, “I hope we are able to relax in the rich natural environment.” The Empress added, “The air is cool and refreshing.”
It is the first time for Princess Aiko to visit Nasu in July since she was four years old. “I hope I can find various interesting things here,” she said.
The family is scheduled to stay until around the end of this month.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday