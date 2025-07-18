Hot word :

Japan’s Emperor Emeritus Leaves Hospital after Heart Treatment

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Emperor Emeritus departs the University of Tokyo Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

Jiji Press

13:31 JST, July 18, 2025

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Emperor Emeritus Akihito was discharged from the University of Tokyo Hospital on Friday after receiving an additional oral treatment for his heart.

The 91-year-old former Emperor, accompanied by Empress Emerita Michiko, 90, left the hospital in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward by car around 11:30 a.m. and headed for their residence, the Sento Imperial Residence in the Japanese capital’s Minato Ward.

In 2022, the Emperor Emeritus was diagnosed with right heart failure caused by tricuspid valve insufficiency.

He was admitted to the university hospital in May for a heart examination and diagnosed with asymptomatic myocardial ischemia. After being discharged from the hospital, he was treated with medication to improve blood flow. As there was no improvement, however, the medical team determined that he needed the additional oral medication to ease the load on his heart. He had been hospitalized since Monday for dosage adjustment.

