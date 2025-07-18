Japan’s Emperor Emeritus Leaves Hospital after Heart Treatment
13:31 JST, July 18, 2025
Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Emperor Emeritus Akihito was discharged from the University of Tokyo Hospital on Friday after receiving an additional oral treatment for his heart.
The 91-year-old former Emperor, accompanied by Empress Emerita Michiko, 90, left the hospital in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward by car around 11:30 a.m. and headed for their residence, the Sento Imperial Residence in the Japanese capital’s Minato Ward.
In 2022, the Emperor Emeritus was diagnosed with right heart failure caused by tricuspid valve insufficiency.
He was admitted to the university hospital in May for a heart examination and diagnosed with asymptomatic myocardial ischemia. After being discharged from the hospital, he was treated with medication to improve blood flow. As there was no improvement, however, the medical team determined that he needed the additional oral medication to ease the load on his heart. He had been hospitalized since Monday for dosage adjustment.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert