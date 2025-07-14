Japan’s Emperor Emeritus Hospitalized for New Treatment
16:51 JST, July 14, 2025
Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Emperor Emeritus Akihito was admitted to the University of Tokyo Hospital on Monday afternoon to begin a new oral treatment for his heart.
The 91-year-old former Emperor will take the treatment to alleviate burdens on his heart, on top of his ongoing medication treatment. Doses of the new treatment will be decided after he undergoes an electrocardiogram.
In July 2022, the Emperor Emeritus was diagnosed with right heart failure caused by tricuspid valve insufficiency. He was admitted to the university hospital in May for a heart examination and diagnosed with asymptomatic myocardial ischemia.
According to his aides, the Emperor Emeritus has carried out low-strain exercises and walks to maintain his health since the May hospitalization. He also began taking medication to improve coronary artery blood flow.
As these efforts did not lead to improvements, a team of doctors concluded that the additional oral treatment was necessary.
It is yet to be determined how long the Emperor Emeritus will stay at the hospital. He may be discharged relatively swiftly once the dosage is decided based on his heart and full-body conditions.
