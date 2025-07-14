Japanese Imperial Couple Delighted By ‘Truly Memorable Trip’ to Mongolia

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor, third from right, and Empress, right, are seen at the airport outside Ulaanbaatar on Sunday.

The Emperor and Empress have returned to Japan from their official visit to Mongolia and expressed their delight at their first visit to the country together.

Following their return, the couple reflected on their visit in writing, saying that they “visited Mongolia together for the first time, and it was a truly memorable trip.”

The Imperial couple arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport aboard a government plane Sunday evening.

On Sunday morning, the Emperor and Empress visited the official residence of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh to bid farewell to the president prior to their departure. They left the airport outside Ulaanbaatar a little after noon the same day.

The Imperial couple arrived at Haneda Airport around 6 p.m. Sunday. They were welcomed by and exchanged words with Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, Chief Justice Yukihiko Imasaki and others.

The Emperor and Empress arrived in Ulaanbaatar on July 6. They participated in a welcome ceremony and attended the opening ceremony of Naadam, Mongolia’s annual national festival, as state guests. They also met with local young people.

In the written statement, the couple said they “were delighted to feel the warm feelings that the people have toward Japan.”

They also touched on their laying of flowers at a cenotaph commemorating Japanese people who died in internment in Mongolia after World War II. “We once again feel that it is important not to forget those who lost their lives in the war, deepen our understanding of history and nurture a peace-loving mind.”

They concluded the statement by saying, “We sincerely hope that the friendly relations and cooperation between Japan and Mongolia will continue to develop further.”