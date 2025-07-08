Japan Emperor Visits Chinggis Khaan Museum, Water Treatment Facility in Ulaanbaatar; Imperial Couple Set to Attend Banquet Hosted by Mongolia President
15:06 JST, July 8, 2025
ULAANBAATAR — The Emperor visited the Chinggis Khaan National Museum in Ulaanbaatar on Monday during the Imperial couple’s visit to Mongolia as state guests.
The museum exhibits the history of Mongolia with a focus on Chinggis Khaan, who lived between the 12th and 13th centuries and was a founder of the Mongol empire.
The museum was the Emperor’s first stop, as he wanted to show his respect for the history and culture of Mongolia, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
The museum director explained how Japan supported the research of the country’s archaeological sites, and the Emperor understood that Japanese scholars actively participated in the joint research.
The Emperor also saw the golden statue of Chinggis Khaan.
Later in the day, the Emperor visited the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority of Ulaanbaatar City. After hearing that wells and a water treatment facility had been built with Japan’s help, the Emperor, who’s lifework involves water issues, said he was pleased to learn that Japan’s cooperation is highly valued in Mongolia.
The Emperor also visited Gachuurt, a suburb of Ulaanbaatar where there are several water intake wells spread along a river that runs through the area.
On Tuesday, the Emperor and Empress were expected to lay flowers at a cenotaph commemorating Japanese people who died in internment in Mongolia after World War II. In the evening, the Imperial couple were set to attend a banquet, hosted by Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his wife, at which the Emperor was expected to play the viola with the Mongolian orchestra.
