Imperial Couple Departs for Mongolia to Meet with President, Mourn Japanese Who Died in Internment
12:43 JST, July 6, 2025
The Emperor and Empress departed from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Sunday for an eight-day visit to Mongolia, where they will be received as state guests. It is the first time for the Imperial couple to visit Mongolia and their third trip abroad to foster international goodwill since the Emperor was enthroned. Previously, they flew to Indonesia and the United Kingdom.
Prior to their departure, the Imperial couple attended a ceremony at about 10:40 a.m. at the airport, where they were seen off by Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, the president of the House of Councillors and others. The couple then waved as they boarded a government plane.
The two are scheduled to arrive at the airport in the suburbs of Ulaanbaatar on Sunday afternoon. They will attend a welcome ceremony and meet with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Tuesday. The couple are then to lay flowers at a cenotaph commemorating about 1,700 Japanese people who died in internment in Mongolia after World War II.
The couple will also attend the opening ceremony of Naadam, Mongolia’s largest traditional festival, and visit a school and a hospital that have deep ties with Japan. Additionally, they will meet with local children. They are scheduled to return to Japan next Sunday.
While the Imperial couple are abroad, Crown Prince Akishino will stand in for the Emperor and handle the Imperial duties.
