Japan’s Imperial Family Mourns Loss of Beloved Family Dog; Yuri the Dog Died of Old Age at 16 Years Old
18:13 JST, June 27, 2025
Yuri, the beloved dog of the Emperor, Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko, died on Monday evening, the Imperial Household Agency announced Thursday.
Yuri, a female mixed breed, was 16 years and 4 months old and died of old age. She passed away peacefully under the watchful eyes of her family.
“[Yuri] was cared for like a member of the family for many years,” said a close aide. “They miss her very much.”
Princess Aiko had named her Yuri and had taken care of her since she was a child.
“We understand that she is deeply saddened by the loss,” said the aide.
The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to those who appreciated Yuri and to the staff at the animal hospital who helped her live a long life.
The family adopted Yuri, a rescue dog, in spring 2009. Yuri visited patients as a part of animal therapy activities organized by the Japanese Animal Hospital Association.
