Princess Kako Cancels Emperor Showa’s Grave Visit Due to Dizziness, Fatigue
16:02 JST, June 23, 2025
Princess Kako, second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, canceled a planned visit to the mausoleum of Emperor Showa in Tokyo on Monday.
After completing her visit to Brazil, the princess was scheduled to visit Musashino no Misasagi graveyard in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Monday, but was experiencing dizziness symptoms and appeared to be fatigued, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicken Draws Criticism; Mayor Vows to Improve School Meals
-
Japanese Swords Banned from Tourist Programs, Putting Damper on the ‘Samurai Experience’
-
Japan’s Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Visit Okinawa Pref. To Commemorate War Dead; Visit Marks 1st Since October 2022
-
M4.2 Quake Hits Tokyo, Kanto Region; No Tsunami Warning Issued
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Average Retail Rice Price Up for Second Consecutive Week; More Than Double Same Period Last Year
-
Japan’s Cooperation in Alaska LNG Development Project Emerges in Japan-U.S. Tariff Negotiations; But Industry Concerns Exist
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya