Princess Kako Cancels Emperor Showa’s Grave Visit Due to Dizziness, Fatigue

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Princess Kako arrives at Narita Airport after her visit to Brazil on June 17.

16:02 JST, June 23, 2025

Princess Kako, second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, canceled a planned visit to the mausoleum of Emperor Showa in Tokyo on Monday.

After completing her visit to Brazil, the princess was scheduled to visit Musashino no Misasagi graveyard in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Monday, but was experiencing dizziness symptoms and appeared to be fatigued, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

