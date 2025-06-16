Japan’s Princess Kako Meets 1st-Generation Japanese Brazilians in Southern Brazil
15:21 JST, June 16, 2025
FOZ DO IGUACU, Brazil — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, met local Japanese Brazilian residents and senior officials from Japan-related organizations in Foz do Iguacu, southern Brazil, on Saturday afternoon.
The princess, who is currently visiting Brazil, met with people including Shime Nakamura, 98, a first-generation Brazilian Japanese from Kumamoto Prefecture. She emigrated in 1953 with her husband and two children to a town located by the Amazon River in northern Brazil where she worked as a farmer. She later moved to Iguacu where she grew vegetables and worked as a tour guide until she was 88.
When she spoke to the princess, Nakamura, who still cooks her own meals, told her: “Japanese food is the most delicious.” The princess held her hand and said, “please stay in good health.”
A wadaiko drum performance was also given by fourth-generation Japanese Brazilians and others. “It was a very dynamic and powerful performance,” the princess said, thanking the performers.
Visit to Iguaz Falls
On Sunday, Princess Kako visited Iguazu Falls, where she learned from an official at Iguazu National Park about its nature conservation and surveillance work against illegal logging.
The schedule for her visit to Brazil was completed that day. She left from Sao Paulo on a civil aircraft and was due to arrive at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Pavilion Security Guard Headset Goes Viral on Social Media; Fans Delight at Similarity to Dragon Ball “Scouter”
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Expo Venue Hit by Swarms of Chironomids; Organizers Cooperating with Pest Control Companies, Others to Deal with Outbreak
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures