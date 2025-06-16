Japan’s Princess Kako Meets 1st-Generation Japanese Brazilians in Southern Brazil

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako shakes hands and speaks with Shime Nakamura in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, on Saturday

FOZ DO IGUACU, Brazil — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, met local Japanese Brazilian residents and senior officials from Japan-related organizations in Foz do Iguacu, southern Brazil, on Saturday afternoon.

The princess, who is currently visiting Brazil, met with people including Shime Nakamura, 98, a first-generation Brazilian Japanese from Kumamoto Prefecture. She emigrated in 1953 with her husband and two children to a town located by the Amazon River in northern Brazil where she worked as a farmer. She later moved to Iguacu where she grew vegetables and worked as a tour guide until she was 88.

When she spoke to the princess, Nakamura, who still cooks her own meals, told her: “Japanese food is the most delicious.” The princess held her hand and said, “please stay in good health.”

A wadaiko drum performance was also given by fourth-generation Japanese Brazilians and others. “It was a very dynamic and powerful performance,” the princess said, thanking the performers.

Visit to Iguaz Falls

Kentaro Tominaga / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako, right, watches Iguazu Falls on Sunday in Brazil.

On Sunday, Princess Kako visited Iguazu Falls, where she learned from an official at Iguazu National Park about its nature conservation and surveillance work against illegal logging.

The schedule for her visit to Brazil was completed that day. She left from Sao Paulo on a civil aircraft and was due to arrive at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon.