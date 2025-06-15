Princess Kako Meets with Japanese Brazilian Children, Visits Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro

Kentaro Tominaga / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako interacts with children who had danced a samba in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, met with Japanese Brazilian children and the students of a school in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.

The princess applauded enthusiastically as she watched about 20 children, aged 6 to 18, dance a welcome samba in brightly colored costumes. After the performance, the princess shook hands with each dancer and gently hugged one of the children who had been moved to tears.

Kentaro Tominaga / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako visits Corcovado Hill in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.

Princess Kako also visited Corcovado Hill in the city, known for the giant Christ the Redeemer statue, and the Itamaraty Palace, which was formerly a building of the foreign ministry.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone for welcoming me so warmly at each place I have visited,” the princess said, in response to questions from reporters.