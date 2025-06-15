Princess Kako Meets with Japanese Brazilian Children, Visits Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro
13:42 JST, June 15, 2025
RIO DE JANEIRO — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, met with Japanese Brazilian children and the students of a school in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.
The princess applauded enthusiastically as she watched about 20 children, aged 6 to 18, dance a welcome samba in brightly colored costumes. After the performance, the princess shook hands with each dancer and gently hugged one of the children who had been moved to tears.
Princess Kako also visited Corcovado Hill in the city, known for the giant Christ the Redeemer statue, and the Itamaraty Palace, which was formerly a building of the foreign ministry.
“I am deeply grateful to everyone for welcoming me so warmly at each place I have visited,” the princess said, in response to questions from reporters.
