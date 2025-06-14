Hot word :

Home>Society>Imperial Family

Empress Harvests First Silkworm Cocoons of the Year; Says Cocoons are ‘Good Quality’

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency
The Empress harvests silkworm cocoons at the Momijiyama Imperial Cocoonery in the Imperial Palace on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:15 JST, June 14, 2025

The Empress conducted this year’s first harvest of silkworm cocoons at the Momijiyama Imperial Cocoonery in the Imperial Palace on Friday.

Imperial sericulture has been passed down to successive empresses since 1871. During hatsumayukaki, the first harvest of the year, the Empress removed cocoons from their frames with great care. She said, “This year’s cocoons are good quality,” to an official in charge of breeding silkworms.

Some of the silk is scheduled to be given to the Ise Jingu shrine.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Imperial Family Page

Imperial Family Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING