Princess Kako Pays Courtesy Call on President Lula in Brazil; Attends Ceremony for Anniversary of Japan-Brazil Ties
14:39 JST, June 13, 2025
BRASILIA — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, who is currently visiting Brazil, paid a courtesy call on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the presidential palace in Brasilia on Wednesday afternoon.
The princess was happy to see Lula again, since he came to Japan in March as a state guest.
“I’ve seen the diversity of culture, powerful growth and many charms of Brazil, which have given me a greater respect for your country,” the princess said, adding words of gratitude for the welcomes she received at all the places she visited. The princess also conveyed to Lula words from the Emperor and the Empress.
Before meeting with Lula, the princess attended a ceremony to commemorate the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil as well as a luncheon organized by the Brazilian government. At the luncheon, the Princess revealed that Ipe, Brazil’s national flower, are grown at her residence.
“The friendly relations between Japan and Brazil have produced flowers in various fields, and I have a feeling that new buds are sprouting,” she said.
Courtesy of the presidential palace of Brazil
Princess Kako smiles and shakes hands with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia on Wednesday.
