Princess Kako Attends Welcome Ceremony in Brazil; Greeted with Japanese Music, Dance Performance
15:55 JST, June 10, 2025
MARINGA, Brazil – Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended a welcome ceremony held by a Japanese Brazilian organization in Maringa, Brazil, on Sunday after traveling by air from Sao Paulo.
Princess Kako touched on the history of Japanese people who emigrated to Brazil, saying, “I thought about the difficult journey taken by your ancestors, and I carry in my heart the history of Japanese Brazilians.”
Fourth-generation Japanese Brazilian children performed wadaiko Japanese drum music and soran-bushi dance at the ceremony. “I could feel your energy,” Princess Kako said.
