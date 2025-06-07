Japan to Carry over Imperial Family Talks to Next Diet Session
13:46 JST, June 7, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Diet leaders on Friday confirmed that discussions on proposed Imperial family will be carried over to the expected next extraordinary session of the Diet that may be held in autumn.
House of Representatives Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and House of Councillors President Masakazu Sekiguchi agreed to give up trying to form a consensus on plans to secure an adequate number of Imperial family members during the current ordinary session slated to end on June 22.
The agreement was made because ruling and opposition parties remain apart on the issue.
The ruling and opposition camps started their discussions in May last year, focusing on the ideas of allowing female Imperial family members to remain in the family even after marriage and adopting male members in the paternal line of former Imperial family branches who were removed from the family in 1947.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Pavilion Security Guard Headset Goes Viral on Social Media; Fans Delight at Similarity to Dragon Ball “Scouter”
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions