Japan to Carry over Imperial Family Talks to Next Diet Session

The Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Diet leaders on Friday confirmed that discussions on proposed Imperial family will be carried over to the expected next extraordinary session of the Diet that may be held in autumn.

House of Representatives Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and House of Councillors President Masakazu Sekiguchi agreed to give up trying to form a consensus on plans to secure an adequate number of Imperial family members during the current ordinary session slated to end on June 22.

The agreement was made because ruling and opposition parties remain apart on the issue.

The ruling and opposition camps started their discussions in May last year, focusing on the ideas of allowing female Imperial family members to remain in the family even after marriage and adopting male members in the paternal line of former Imperial family branches who were removed from the family in 1947.