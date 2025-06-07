Princess Kako Visits Japanese Cultural Center in Sao Paulo; Princess Watches Crafts, Exhibits in Brazil’s Japan House
13:13 JST, June 7, 2025
SAO PAULO — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited a center for experiencing Japanese culture in Sao Paulo on Thursday during her official visit to Brazil.
At the center, called the Japan House, the princess inspected crafts made from recycled materials and exhibits related to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo. She picked up a collapsible soccer ball made from synthetic resin and remarked, “This is very well made.”
The princess shook hands with each staff member as they saw her off. “Thank you very much,” she said in Portuguese.
