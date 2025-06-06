Japan’s Princess Kako Places Wreath at Cenotaph for Japanese Immigrants in Sao Paulo; Cherry Blossom Tree Planted in Park by Princess
11:55 JST, June 6, 2025&
SAO PAULO – Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, is visiting Brazil and went to Sao Paulo’s Ibirapuera Park on Thursday afternoon (early Friday morning Japan time) and placed a wreath at a cenotaph for early Japanese immigrants.
After laying the wreath, the princess bowed deeply and then signed a guest book. After learning about the construction of the cenotaph from those involved, she thought about the hardships faced by the Japanese immigrants who had undertaken pioneering work far from their homes.
“It must have been very difficult [for them],” Princess Kako said. The princess planted a cherry blossom tree at a traditional Japanese building within the park and also fed the Japanese carp nishikigoi.
