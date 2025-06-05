Japan’s Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Commemorate Victims of World War II Sinking; Nearly 1,500 Lost in Attack on Evacuation Ship

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left, the Emperor, the Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko offer flowers at the memorial for victims of the sinking of the Tsushima-maru evacuation ship, on Thursday in Naha.

NAHA — The Emperor, the Empress and their daughter Princess Aiko visited the memorial for the Tsushima-maru, an evacuation ship carrying hundreds of children that was sunk by a U.S. submarine during World War II, in Naha on Thursday.

It was the second day of their visit to Okinawa Prefecture, made as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.

The family approached the Kozakura no To memorial at about 10:30 a.m. and bowed deeply. They presented white flowers, including easter lilies.

They also looked around the exhibits, including photographs and personal belongings of the deceased, at the adjacent Tsushima-maru Memorial Museum.

The Tsushima-maru sank off Akusekijima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture due to a torpedo attack by a U.S. submarine, as it was heading toward Nagasaki Prefecture in August 1944. According to the museum, 1,484 of the 1,788 people aboard died. The deaths included 784 students.

The Emperor and the Empress on Wednesday evening released their thoughts on the first day of their visit, including the National War Dead Peace Mausoleum. They conveyed through an aide that they would remember the victims of the Battle of Okinawa and the people who were forced to endure hardships caused by the war.

The Imperial couple also said they “want to carry the value of peace in our hearts and renew our resolve for peace.”